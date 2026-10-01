Supreme Court denies former judge's fast-track plea challenging dismissal
The Supreme Court just turned down a former district judge who wanted his case fast-tracked at the Allahabad High Court.
The judges made it clear: access to justice should be equal for everyone, no matter your title or past job.
The former judge was challenging his dismissal from service, but the court said giving him special treatment would only slow things down for others.
Justice Bagchi: exceptions require egregious breach
Even though the former judge pointed out how busy the High Court is, the Supreme Court wasn't convinced that he deserved to jump the line.
Justice Bagchi explained that exceptions are only made only where the Supreme Court was satisfied that there had been an egregious breach by the High Court or an unfair or dishonest statement.
In short: everyone has to follow the usual process, and nobody gets an easy pass just because of their old position.