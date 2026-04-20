Supreme Court denies petition seeking INA recognition and national days
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to officially recognize Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA) as a key force in India's freedom and to declare his birthday and the INA's founding day as national days.
The court explained that factual issues cannot be determined on the judicial side and that such historical and political matters fall outside judicial proceedings.
Judges bar petitioner's similar writs
The judges also called out the petitioner for filing similar requests multiple times, making it clear that history and politics are not for courts to settle.
They even told their registry not to entertain any writ petition filed by the petitioner in the guise of public interest on similar issues in the future, reminding everyone that legal claims about Netaji should really come from Anita Bose Pfaff if needed.