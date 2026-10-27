Supreme Court denies YSRCP extension for Andhra Pradesh local nominations
India
The Supreme Court has said no to YSRCP's plea for more time to file nominations in Andhra Pradesh's local elections.
The party argued its candidates couldn't submit papers because of violence, but the court felt these claims were too disputed for quick action.
Court suggests petitions, pauses final list
Instead of changing deadlines, the court suggested that any candidates who feel unfairly left out should challenge it through election petitions.
Earlier, the court had even paused the final list of candidates so YSRCP could be heard, reminding everyone that trust in elections is key, and asking police to keep things peaceful during nominations.