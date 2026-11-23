Hear deleted voters' pleas first: SC tells West Bengal tribunals
What's the story
The Supreme Court has asked West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Appellate Tribunals to prioritize appeals from voters who were deleted from electoral rolls. The court said these appeals should be heard first before appeals filed against voter inclusions. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the order, asking tribunals to categorize appeals into two groups.
Urgency highlighted
Civic body elections in Kolkata
The court stressed the need to give priority to appeals by those who have been deleted from the electoral rolls.
"The second set of appeals does not involve any urgency, and those appeals may, for the time being, be deferred. The first set of appeals shall be given preference in the matter of final disposal," it said.
The bench also asked tribunals to give priority to cases involving voters under Kolkata Municipal Corporation jurisdiction due to upcoming civic body elections.
Tribunal expansion
Increase number of appellate tribunals: ECI told
The court also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the number of appellate tribunals in consultation with Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice.
The bench passed the directions after hearing Advocate Prashant Bhushan and Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.
Advocate Bhushan informed the court that out of 38 lakh filed appeals, only around one lakh have been decided.
Bhushan also said over two lakh voters in Kolkata Municipal Corporation area were left out and their appeals are pending.
ECI compliance
ECI set up 19 appellate tribunals in March
In March, the ECI had set up 19 appellate tribunals as per Supreme Court directions to hear appeals against claims and objections rejected by judicial officers.
Around 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand were deployed for this purpose.
On August 25, the court had asked the ECI to submit details of pending and disposed-of appeals along with a separate count for cases filed by voters challenging their exclusion or inclusion in electoral rolls.