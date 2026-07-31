Supreme Court directs compensation for victims of stray cattle accidents
India
The Supreme Court just told the Centre and states to start compensating people hurt or killed in accidents involving stray cattle.
The judges made it clear that India needs a proper, organized way to handle the growing problem of stray cattle accidents.
Stray animals tagged and recorded
Now, all stray animals must be tagged and linked to vaccination and veterinary services, so their health is tracked and managed better.
Plus, authorities have to keep digital records of every tagged animal, making it easier to keep things under control and safer for everyone.