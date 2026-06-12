Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination challenge
India
The Supreme Court has dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's challenge after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh was rejected.
The judges said this kind of dispute should go to the Election Commission, not the courts, and made it clear they weren't weighing in on who was right or wrong.
BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha
Natarajan's paperwork missed details about a criminal case in Telangana, which BJP's Mahesh Kewat flagged as an issue.
Her lawyer argued only serious cases (with two years' jail or more) need to be disclosed, but the returning officer didn't agree.
With her out of the race, BJP ended up winning all three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh: definitely a boost for them and a setback for Congress.