Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination challenge

BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha

Natarajan's paperwork missed details about a criminal case in Telangana, which BJP's Mahesh Kewat flagged as an issue.

Her lawyer argued only serious cases (with two years' jail or more) need to be disclosed, but the returning officer didn't agree.

With her out of the race, BJP ended up winning all three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh: definitely a boost for them and a setback for Congress.