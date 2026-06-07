Supreme Court ends marriage of army officer and dentist
India
The Supreme Court has ended the marriage of an Army officer and his wife, a dentist, after years of their living apart.
The court said their relationship just couldn't be fixed, and keeping them tied to a broken marriage wouldn't help anyone.
Judges stress personal dignity and freedom
The judges highlighted that personal dignity and freedom matter more than just staying married for the sake of it.
They explained that when there's no hope left, divorce lets people move on with their lives, a message that could shape how similar cases are handled in the future.