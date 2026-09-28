Supreme Court examines FSSAI 'HIGH' labels on packaged foods
The Supreme Court is looking at FSSAI's plan to put clear warning labels on packaged foods that are high in sugar, salt, or fat.
The idea is to help people make healthier choices by showing red hexagon signs like "HIGH SUGAR" or "HIGH FAT" right on the front of the pack.
The court hasn't decided yet if these labels will be mandatory and is also questioning whether food companies really need a whole year to update their packaging.
Judges told FSSAI to act quickly
The judges made it clear they want this rollout to happen soon, saying it's important for public health.
They told FSSAI to stick closely to whatever rules the court finally sets.
If approved, FSSAI would get about four months to issue and finalize the draft regulations before food businesses receive a 365-day voluntary implementation period kicks in.