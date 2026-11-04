Supreme Court finds outdated population laws invalid after Maharashtra case
India
Big news from the Supreme Court: laws that the bench said had "lost their relevance" are now a thing of the past.
The ruling came after a Maharashtra woman lost her village leader post because of this old rule.
The judges said worries about overpopulation just don't match today's reality.
Court says laws violate basic rights
India's fertility rate has dropped to 1.9, which is actually below what's needed to keep the population steady.
The court pointed out that these laws hurt people's basic rights, like deciding how many children to have and being able to run for office.
They also reminded everyone that just chasing lower birth rates isn't always a win: what matters is protecting rights and keeping laws up to date with real life.