Supreme Court flags CBSE online assessment system, seeks cooperative fixes
India
The Supreme Court has flagged serious issues with the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) online system of assessment, saying students are clearly frustrated.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi stressed that the court wants to work together with education authorities to fix things, not pick a fight.
Government forms 1-member evaluation committee
The government has set up a one-member committee led by former bureaucrat S. Radha Chauhan to review and improve the evaluation process.
The court has also asked CBSE to report back soon on what steps it is taking, with another hearing set for next week.
The focus is on making exams fairer and more transparent for everyone.