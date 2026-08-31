Supreme Court flags MP delay on prosecuting Kunwar Vijay Shah
The Madhya Pradesh government is taking its time deciding whether to allow prosecution of Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, who allegedly made disrespectful comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Army officer who briefed the media during Operation Sindhoor.
The Supreme Court called out this delay on August 31, pointing out that the request has been stuck since August 2025, even though the investigation is done, and a sealed report is in.
Congress asks President dismiss MP government
Even though Shah apologized publicly, the court reminded everyone that its January directive to make a decision still stands.
Congress has now asked President to dismiss the state government, saying it's protecting Shah.
The court summed up its feelings earlier: the Bench found the Minister's conduct "unfortunate."