Supreme Court gives India 2 weeks to finalize front-of-pack labels
India
The Supreme Court just gave the Indian government two weeks to put its final decision on the proposed front-of-pack warning labels on record.
The judges called out the long delay, saying it is important for public health, especially for children, and warned they will step in if nothing happens soon.
Court stresses transparency and children's health
The government was worried that traditional Indian foods might get labeled as unhealthy, but the court said being open with consumers is more important than protecting business interests.
"We only want the person purchasing it to know what he is consuming," the bench stressed, urging India to step up for children's health and match global standards.