Bilkis Bano case: SC suspends life sentence of 2 convicts
What's the story
The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and granted them bail, citing their incarceration for more than 17 years. The decision was taken on October 28 by a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. The convicts had challenged a 2017 Bombay High Court judgment that upheld their conviction and sentence.
Incarceration impact
One of the appellants has a severe handicap: SC
The Supreme Court bench noted that the two convicts had been in jail for over 17 years. It also took into consideration that one of them was severely handicapped.
The court said, "Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap."
Legal arguments
Senior advocate Luthra argued for convicts
Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the convicts, argued that they had been in custody for over 17 years.
He also pointed out that one of the convicts was implicated nearly three years after the incident and wasn't named in the FIR.
However, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre opposed their plea vehemently on behalf of the prosecution.
Case background
Two convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment
The two convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for their roles in the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
They were part of a group of 11 people convicted in this case.
In January 2024, the Supreme Court had quashed remission orders by the Gujarat government that had led to their premature release in August 2022.