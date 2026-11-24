Supreme Court grants medical bail to Irfan Siraj Pada
The Supreme Court has given bail to Irfan Siraj Pada, who was convicted in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, after nearly 18 years in prison.
The court made this call because Pada has a serious heart condition, and the bench was inclined to grant suspension of sentence to the petitioner on medical grounds after the state accepted his medical condition.
Godhra death sentences commuted in 2017
The Godhra train fire back in 2002 led to the deaths of 58 people.
In 2011, 31 people were convicted: 11 got death sentences and 20 received life terms.
Later in 2017, those death sentences were changed to life imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court, but all life terms stayed.