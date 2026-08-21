Supreme Court grants permanent bail to 105-year-old Rasik Chandra Mondal
India
Rasik Chandra Mondal, who is now 105, just got permanent bail from the Supreme Court after spending decades behind bars for a 1988 murder.
The court decided to let him live out his remaining years as a free man, pointing to his age and poor health as key reasons.
Mondal's decades-long fight ends with bail
Mondal's legal fight lasted over three decades; he was first convicted in 1994 at age 68 and lost an appeal in 2018 and later had a plea dismissed.
After asking for early release in 2020 because of his health, he got bail in 2024.
Now, with this final ruling, he will not have to return to jail again, a rare move that shows how courts sometimes weigh compassion alongside justice.