Supreme Court grants Swaty Singh 1 week over Jantar Mantar
The Supreme Court has given petitioner Swaty Singh an extra week to respond to Delhi Police's move to stop protests at Jantar Mantar and shift them to other spots in the city.
The court delayed its hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned certain factual assertions contained in the written submissions circulated on behalf of the petitioner.
Swaty Singh says relocation harms protests
Singh says moving protests away from Jantar Mantar hurts people's right to gather and speak up, since being close to public institutions makes demonstrations more effective.
She has also pointed out that the new sites, Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground, are not as good for making voices heard.