2008 Ahmedabad blasts convict gets stay on execution from SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of Ahmed Bawa, alias Abbu Abubakar Barelvi, a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and Augustine George Masih passed the order while hearing Bawa's challenge to the Gujarat High Court judgment, which upheld his conviction and death sentence. The court has issued a notice to Gujarat state on Bawa's challenge while staying his execution.
Incident details
49 accused convicted, 38 awarded death penalty
Appearing for Barelvi, his counsel submitted that his client had "been convicted totally on the basis of conspiracy."
Taking note of the submissions, Justice Nath said, "Alright, execution of the sentence will be stayed."
The 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts occurred on July 26, when a series of explosions struck different parts of the city, killing 56 people and injuring over 200.
Sentence confirmation
Gujarat High Court upheld death sentences
A special court in Gujarat convicted 49 accused in February 2022, awarding death sentences to 38 and life imprisonment to the remaining. The court acquitted another 28 accused.
The convictions were later challenged before the Gujarat High Court, which upheld them in July this year.
The Gujarat High Court upheld the convictions and death sentences of all 38 convicts. It also confirmed life sentences for 11 others involved in terror training camps and logistical support.
Case review
What HC said
The high court had said the number of deaths, the "humongous nature of conspiracy," the intention "to create an atmosphere of widespread terror in the society," and the loss of innocent lives in the "inhuman and dastardly act" justified the capital punishment.
"The manner in which the bomb blasts were executed speaks volumes about the mindset and the remorseless act of taking away the lives of innocent people," it said.