SC stays shifting of Central Secretariat Library
What's the story
The Supreme Court has put a hold on the shifting of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in Delhi. The court was hearing a suo motu case regarding the library's relocation under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The CSL, which houses around 8.5 lakh books, is currently located in Shastri Bhawan and may be moved due to proposed demolition as part of the redevelopment project.
Preservation worries
'You are just in a hurry': Justice Kumar
During the hearing, Justice Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the ad hoc approach of Central Government authorities toward preserving the library's heritage.
He said, "You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach."
The court ordered that no books should be shifted until the next hearing and adjourned the matter to November 20.
Condition concerns
Amicus curiae raises concerns over condition of books
Amicus curiae Senior Advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan also raised concerns over the condition of some books lying in RK Puram.
She said these books have been in an "atrocious condition" for the last 15 years.
Justice Kumar asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati about the urgency behind shifting these books and stressed the need to respect their heritage value dating back to 1702.
Order issued
Court initiated suo motu action after report on relocation
The court has ordered that no books should be shifted until the next hearing on November 20.
The suo motu action was initiated after a report by The Indian Express on September 29 highlighted concerns over the library's relocation and preservation under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
An intervention application has also been filed by a public user in this matter.