Supreme Court hearing Ashish Mishra bail plea on October 26
India
The Supreme Court will take up Ashish Mishra's request for relaxed bail conditions on October 26.
Mishra is the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, where eight people died during a farmers' protest.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and two other justices will hear his plea after earlier requests were turned down.
Supreme Court orders new public prosecutor
The Lakhimpur Kheri incident happened back in October 2021, leaving eight people dead.
The trial is still ongoing; so far, 86 out of 130 prosecution witnesses have testified.
To keep things fair, the Supreme Court called for a new public prosecutor and asked the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to examine the matter, take remedial action, and submit a report in a sealed cover.