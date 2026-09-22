Supreme Court hears heated argument over 2026 'Vande Mataram' amendment

The Supreme Court just heard a heated argument about the 2026 amendment that protects Vande Mataram under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Things got tense when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Law-making cannot be as per the Naxalites idea," which senior advocate S Muralidhar (speaking for musician T M Krishna) strongly objected to.

Krishna's side argued that the law was rushed through without asking people what they think, and it's still unclear what exactly counts as a "National Song."