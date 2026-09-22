Supreme Court hears heated argument over 2026 'Vande Mataram' amendment
The Supreme Court just heard a heated argument about the 2026 amendment that protects Vande Mataram under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.
Things got tense when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Law-making cannot be as per the Naxalites idea," which senior advocate S Muralidhar (speaking for musician T M Krishna) strongly objected to.
Krishna's side argued that the law was rushed through without asking people what they think, and it's still unclear what exactly counts as a "National Song."
SC protects rights despite Naxalite label
The judges made it clear that even if someone is labeled a Naxalite, their constitutional rights remain protected.
The court also questioned whether people should face penalties for not singing Vande Mataram due to personal beliefs, highlighting bigger questions about freedom of expression and individual rights in India today.