Supreme Court hears Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in defamation
India
The Supreme Court took up Congress leader Pawan Khera's request for anticipatory bail after he was accused of defamation by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.
The case stems from Khera's claims that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma held multiple international passports and owned Dubai properties and assets linked to shell companies: allegations that quickly sparked controversy.
Lawyer defends Khera, Assam opposes bail
Khera's lawyer said there was no need for arrest, calling the police action at his home disproportionate and insisting Khera is not a flight risk.
On the other side, Assam officials pushed back, saying bail should not be granted because they believe Khera submitted fake documents and needs to be questioned further.
The court has not decided on his bail yet.