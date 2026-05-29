Supreme Court hears petition on alleged NEET paper leak
India
Big news for NEET aspirants: The Supreme Court is hearing a petition today about the alleged paper leak in this year's exam.
Medical groups FAIMA and UDF say the National Testing Agency (NTA) has repeatedly failed to keep exams secure, and they're pushing for a major overhaul.
Petition seeks NTA replacement, tighter security
The petitioners want the NTA replaced with a more independent body, plus tighter security like "digital locking" of question papers and switching to computer-based testing.
They're also asking for updates from the CBI on its investigation, and have called for a court-monitored re-exam.
Protests have kicked off, demanding transparency and exam security from exam authorities.