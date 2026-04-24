Supreme Court hears Sabarimala gender access dispute on 8th day India Apr 24, 2026

The Supreme Court is deep into hearings about who can enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, especially around gender discrimination.

Justice BV Nagarathna summed up the mood, saying, "A Hindu is a Hindu, can go to any temple."

The case is now in its eighth day and has everyone watching for what comes next.