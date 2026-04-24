Supreme Court hears Sabarimala gender access dispute on 8th day
India
The Supreme Court is deep into hearings about who can enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, especially around gender discrimination.
Justice BV Nagarathna summed up the mood, saying, "A Hindu is a Hindu, can go to any temple."
The case is now in its eighth day and has everyone watching for what comes next.
Bench examines rights versus religious customs
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the bench is weighing big questions about personal rights versus religious customs under India's constitution.
They are also discussing what "morality" means in law and whether people outside a tradition can challenge old customs.
Whatever the verdict, it could change how gender and religious rights are balanced at temples across India.