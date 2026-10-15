Supreme Court invalidates UP police demand for Abhishek Upadhyay data
The Supreme Court has struck down a Uttar Pradesh police order that sought loads of personal digital information about journalist Abhishek Upadhyay from social media intermediary X, calling it an overkill and a threat to privacy.
The police wanted data from his social media after a road rage allegation, but the court made it clear: requests like this need to be reasonable and respect individual rights.
Supreme Court urges clear privacy guidelines
Upadhyay, known for exposing donation scams at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, said Pradeep Rai, his counsel, said the charges against him were made up.
The Supreme Court agreed there is a real need for clear privacy guidelines when police ask for personal data, warning against misuse of power.
For now, Upadhyay stays free and his car will be returned soon.