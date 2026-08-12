Supreme Court issues notice on unqualified lawyers, Cockroach Janta Party
India
The Supreme Court issued notice on a plea seeking a response from the central government, the Bar Council of India, and the Central Bureau of Investigation after a petition flagged concerns about people practicing law without real qualifications and raised eyebrows at the activities of a group called the Cockroach Janta Party.
Petition alleges misuse of court procedures
The petition also points to bigger issues, like misuse of court procedures and how courtroom comments get commercialized.
It questions who gets to be a senior advocate and whether ethics are being taken seriously in the legal world.
The Supreme Court now wants answers from top authorities.