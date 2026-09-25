SC seeks Goa's response on Tarun Tejpal's rape conviction appeal
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Goa government on former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's appeal challenging his conviction in a 2013 rape case. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale issued notices to both Tejpal and the state. The court also heard an appeal from the state seeking enhancement of Tejpal's punishment from 10 years to life imprisonment.
Case details
Tejpal convicted for raping junior colleague in hotel elevator
Tejpal was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa during an event organized by Tehelka magazine in 2013.
He was arrested in November 2013 and released on bail in July 2014. The trial started in 2017, and after four years, the trial court acquitted him in May 2021.
Legal proceedings
Overturning of acquittal
However, this acquittal was overturned by the Bombay High Court on August 6 this year, convicting Tejpal for rape and sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of over ₹10 lakh.
Tejpal has since challenged this ruling before the Supreme Court.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for him, urged the court not to issue notice on the state's appeal and sought an early hearing for Tejpal's bail plea.
Sentence enhancement
State of Goa doesn't wish to challenge High Court findings
The state of Goa has also filed a separate appeal seeking enhancement of Tejpal's punishment to life imprisonment.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the 10-year sentence was "grossly disproportionate" to the crime committed by Tejpal.
The state has clarified that it does not wish to challenge or reopen the findings of the High Court on merits. However, it is seeking an enhancement of Tejpal's sentence to life imprisonment.