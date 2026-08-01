India
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan from the Supreme Court says it's time to make the process of choosing judges more open.
He believes the collegium, the group that recommends appointments, should explain its choices publicly.
Without clear reasons, he worries deserving judges might be overlooked and people with questionable values could slip through.
Justice Bhuyan pointed out that recent collegium decisions haven't come with detailed explanations, calling this a "reflexive gap" between an otherwise open judiciary and its opaque appointment process.
He says that without public scrutiny and open discussion, it's tough to hold the judiciary accountable or ensure trust in how judges are picked.