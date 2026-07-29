Supreme Court keeps Air India crash report sealed and confidential
The Supreme Court has decided to keep the investigation report on the June 2026 Air India crash confidential, after a request from the father of one of the pilots who died.
The government promised to hand over the findings in a sealed envelope to the judges.
AAIB expects draft by October 2026
This tragic crash killed 260 people, including passengers and people on the ground.
While some, like lawyer Prashant Bhushan, worry about how fair and independent the investigation really is, officials insist all rules were followed.
The Air Accident Investigation Bureau says investigation activities are anticipated to be completed within six weeks subject to pending external dependencies, but it expects a draft report by October 2026, and it will also be reviewed by US safety experts as per international guidelines.