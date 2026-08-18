Supreme Court keeps hanging as India's official method for executions
India
India's Supreme Court has decided to keep hanging as the official method for carrying out death sentences.
A petition had argued that hanging is too painful and suggested options like lethal injection or electrocution instead, saying people deserve a more dignified way to die.
The court didn't see enough reason to change things right now.
Judges allow government to form committee
The judges did say the government can set up an expert committee (think scientists, doctors, and legal minds) to look into whether there are less painful alternatives.
If solid evidence comes up showing a better way, the court is open to revisiting its decision.
But at this point, hanging remains India's go-to method for capital punishment.