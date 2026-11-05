Supreme Court learns Jantar Mantar probe stalled by few complaints
The Supreme Court has learned that the committee investigating alleged police violence during this summer's Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar is stuck, mainly because barely anyone has filed official complaints.
The panel, led by a former Supreme Court judge, was set up after the July 20 incident but says it can't draw clear conclusions without more input.
Committee sought complaints in 149 newspapers
The committee tried hard to reach people, putting out calls for complaints in 149 newspapers, but responses have been minimal.
The protests (June 20-July 25) saw big clashes with police using lathi charges and tear gas as crowds demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign, which he eventually did.
Now, with few voices coming forward, the Supreme Court wants regular updates from the committee to speed things up.