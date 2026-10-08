Supreme Court: live-in partner refusal not abetment of suicide
India
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if someone refuses to marry their live-in partner and that person dies by suicide, it doesn't automatically count as abetment of suicide.
The judges said, unless there's clear intent or knowledge that the refusal would push someone over the edge, it can't be called a crime.
Court drops charges against 6 people
The court dropped charges against six people, including the partner and his family, pointing out there was no real evidence of them provoking or pushing her toward suicide.
They also noted everyone handles breakups differently: just ending a relationship isn't enough for criminal blame, even in tragic situations.