Supreme Court mulls formal rules for late night urgent pleas
The Supreme Court is thinking about creating clear rules for handling super-urgent cases, like those involving life and personal liberty that pop up after regular court hours.
This comes after advocate Maheravish Rein flagged how tough it is to get quick help from the courts at night.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and his team discussed the issue this week.
Judges fear fake urgent pleas
Rein pointed out that the Constitution lets people ask the court to protect their rights anytime, but there is no set process for late-night emergencies.
The judges want suggestions on how this could work, but they are also worried about people taking advantage and filing fake urgent pleas just to jump the line.
There is talk of letting each High Court make its own rules, with a focus on genuine life-and-liberty cases only.