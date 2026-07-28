Supreme Court mulls probe into cockroach Janta Party protest
India
The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is considering an independent investigation into claims of police violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20.
The protest was sparked by a leak in the NEET exam and saw reports of injuries to women, lawyers, and journalists.
Court seeks balanced protest policing rules
Kant questioned why there hasn't been an independent probe yet, suggesting a high-powered committee could dig into what happened nationwide.
The court is also reviewing petitions from injured police officers' families who want better protection for police at protests.
The big focus: finding fair rules that protect both protesters and police during demonstrations.