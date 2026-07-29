Supreme Court mutes live stream audio during Chief Justice discussions
The Supreme Court has started muting the audio whenever lawyers bring up new cases in front of the chief justice during live streams.
So, while you can still watch the video, you won't hear any discussions about urgent listings or quick comments from the CJI.
The court says this is because these moments are more about administrative work than actual judging, so they don't need to be reported.
Muted audio limits court transparency
Usually, lawyers use this time to push for urgent hearings on big issues: think political disputes, PILs, and constitutional matters.
Until now, people could listen in and even catch some behind-the-scenes remarks before cases officially started.
With the new rule, those details stay private, which might make it harder for everyone (including journalists) to track what's coming up at the top court.