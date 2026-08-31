Supreme Court notes Karnataka releasing 9,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

Despite drought conditions in parts of the Cauvery basin, Karnataka told the court it's actually sending 12,000 cusecs, more than required.

Still, Tamil Nadu pointed out that a lot of farmland depends on this supply and not enough has reached them yet (49 tmc ft released so far versus the 104 tmc ft needed).

The Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee are checking in every 15 days, and next orders are pending based on submissions.