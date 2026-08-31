Supreme Court notes Karnataka releasing 9,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu
India
The Supreme Court just noted that Karnataka is sticking to the rule, releasing 9,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu had pushed for more water, asking for its regular share plus extra to make up for what's missing.
Tamil Nadu warns Cauvery water shortfall
Despite drought conditions in parts of the Cauvery basin, Karnataka told the court it's actually sending 12,000 cusecs, more than required.
Still, Tamil Nadu pointed out that a lot of farmland depends on this supply and not enough has reached them yet (49 tmc ft released so far versus the 104 tmc ft needed).
The Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee are checking in every 15 days, and next orders are pending based on submissions.