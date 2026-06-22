Supreme Court of India declares walking on footpaths fundamental right
Big news: The Supreme Court has declared that walking on proper footpaths is a fundamental right in India.
Pedestrians officially get priority over cars and bikes when it comes to these pathways.
This move puts the spotlight on cities like Gurgaon, where 33% of all daily intra-city trips are made on foot, but safe walking spaces are still pretty hard to find.
Gurgaon footpaths obstructed, only 28% covered
153.6km of footpaths covered 28% of the city's total road network, but as of 2020, only about 28% had actual footpaths.
It is common to see parked vehicles or vendors occupying the space.
Some places, like Badshahpur, don't have any sidewalks at all, forcing people into traffic and making walking risky.
City plans aim to fix this by 2041 with more paths and upgrades, but there is still a long way to go.