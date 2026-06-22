Supreme Court of India declares walking on footpaths fundamental right

Gurgaon footpaths obstructed, only 28% covered

153.6km of footpaths covered 28% of the city's total road network, but as of 2020, only about 28% had actual footpaths.

It is common to see parked vehicles or vendors occupying the space.

Some places, like Badshahpur, don't have any sidewalks at all, forcing people into traffic and making walking risky.

City plans aim to fix this by 2041 with more paths and upgrades, but there is still a long way to go.