Supreme Court of India ends marriage, quashes wife's criminal case
India
The Supreme Court of India stepped in to officially end a marriage after the wife backed out of a divorce settlement both sides had agreed on.
Even though they had signed and partly followed through on the deal, things got messy when the wife filed a criminal case against her husband and his family, which the Supreme Court quashed.
Court dismisses wife's 120cr 50cr claims
To wrap things up, the court used its special powers under Article 142 and dismissed last-minute claims from the wife about jewelry worth ₹120 crore and gold biscuits worth ₹50 crore, since these were not brought up before.
The judges made it clear that sticking to mediated settlements is important. Changing your mind later can mess with how legal agreements work for everyone.