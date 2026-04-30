Supreme Court of India rebukes government over 15-year-old's 31-week abortion India Apr 30, 2026

The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stand against the government for trying to stop a 15-year-old rape survivor from ending her 31-week pregnancy.

The justices made it clear that the girl's and her family's wishes matter most, and said only they should have a say in challenging the court's decision.

The chief justice also called for updates to outdated laws that restrict abortion based on strict timelines.