Supreme Court orders freeze of vehicle services over unpaid fines
Big update: If you have unpaid traffic fines, the Supreme Court now says states and Union territories (UTs) must freeze your vehicle services.
That means no renewing your registration, driver's license, or even your pollution certificate until you clear those dues.
This move comes as about ₹49,194.05 crore in fines are still pending across India.
Parivahan blacklists vehicles with unpaid e-challans
Vehicles with unpaid e-challans will get blacklisted on the Parivahan portal, so you can't sell or transfer them until all fines are paid.
The court also wants states to use more technology like speed cameras and follow official road safety guidelines.
Plus, if someone racks up five or more offenses in a year, it'll be treated as an act of nuisance or danger to the public.
Pedestrian safety and tackling overloaded vehicles are also getting extra focus this time around.