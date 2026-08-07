Supreme Court orders hospitals pay ₹12L over Ghaziabad treatment refusal
The Supreme Court stepped in after a heartbreaking case where a four-year-old girl, allegedly raped, died because two Ghaziabad hospitals refused her treatment.
The court has told St Joseph Hospital and Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care to pay her father ₹12 lakh as compensation (₹10 lakh and ₹2 lakh each) within 4 weeks.
The judges made it clear: the hospitals' failure to help when it mattered most led directly to her death.
Court to set medical care guidelines
On March 16, the child was allegedly lured by a neighbor and later found unconscious by her father.
Even after rushing her to two private hospitals, she was denied care and only declared dead at a government facility.
The Supreme Court criticized both the hospitals for their negligence and the police for their reluctance in lodging an FIR and conducting a probe, calling the Ghaziabad Police's "insensitive approach."
The court also plans to set new guidelines so victims of serious crimes get proper medical attention in future cases.