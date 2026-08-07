Supreme Court orders hospitals pay ₹12L over Ghaziabad treatment refusal

The Supreme Court stepped in after a heartbreaking case where a four-year-old girl, allegedly raped, died because two Ghaziabad hospitals refused her treatment.

The court has told St Joseph Hospital and Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care to pay her father ₹12 lakh as compensation (₹10 lakh and ₹2 lakh each) within 4 weeks.

The judges made it clear: the hospitals' failure to help when it mattered most led directly to her death.