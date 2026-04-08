Supreme Court orders husband pay wife ₹5cr permanent alimony

Court ends marriage, gives wife custody

The couple married in 2010 and separated in 2016, which kicked off years of legal disputes over custody and payments.

The husband repeatedly skipped court-ordered payments, leading to big arrears.

Using its special powers, the Supreme Court ended their marriage, gave custody of their kids to the wife, and wrapped up all related cases.

The court made it clear that the husband has a legal duty to support his wife and children even if she is highly educated or professionally qualified.