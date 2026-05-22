Supreme Court orders immediate FIRs in missing person cases nationwide India May 22, 2026

Big news: The Supreme Court has told every police station in India to file an FIR immediately when someone goes missing: no waiting around or extra paperwork first.

This is meant to help faster police action in missing-person cases, and make sure the police act fast.

FIRs now have to include kidnapping laws from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, making it tougher on traffickers and kidnappers.

With 47,000 children still untraced across India, this change feels urgent.