Supreme Court orders immediate FIRs in missing person cases nationwide
Big news: The Supreme Court has told every police station in India to file an FIR immediately when someone goes missing: no waiting around or extra paperwork first.
This is meant to help faster police action in missing-person cases, and make sure the police act fast.
FIRs now have to include kidnapping laws from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, making it tougher on traffickers and kidnappers.
With 47,000 children still untraced across India, this change feels urgent.
Police route trafficking cases to AHTUs
If trafficking is suspected, police will send cases straight to anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs).
Plus, the Ministry of Home Affairs will build a national data grid so all police stations can track missing persons together.
A committee led by retired Justice Mukta Gupta will look at what's not working and suggest new procedures by August 2026.
Overall, this ruling aims for better teamwork between agencies and real action against trafficking.