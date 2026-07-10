Supreme Court orders independent audit of unauthorized Delhi NCR constructions India Jul 10, 2026

After a series of deadly incidents that killed a total of 44 people (6 in the May 30 Saidulajab collapse, 23 in the June 3 Hauz Rani fire, and 15 in the June 22 Lucknow fire), the Supreme Court has ordered an independent audit of unauthorized constructions across Delhi and NCR.

The justices made it clear: if officials ignore these orders, they will be held personally responsible.

This move comes after years of civic authorities not following previous court directions.