Supreme Court orders independent audit of unauthorized Delhi NCR constructions
After a series of deadly incidents that killed a total of 44 people (6 in the May 30 Saidulajab collapse, 23 in the June 3 Hauz Rani fire, and 15 in the June 22 Lucknow fire), the Supreme Court has ordered an independent audit of unauthorized constructions across Delhi and NCR.
The justices made it clear: if officials ignore these orders, they will be held personally responsible.
This move comes after years of civic authorities not following previous court directions.
Gurugram buildings lacked basic fire safety
The court wants high-risk areas like Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, and Lucknow's Aliganj inspected for safety lapses, especially since 93% of surveyed buildings in Gurugram lacked basic fire safety.
The state of Tamil Nadu and Patna's municipal corporation have also been told to report what they are doing about illegal buildings.
The message is simple: stricter checks are coming, and accountability finally matters.