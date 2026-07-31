Supreme Court orders MEA to help families of recruited Indians
India
The Supreme Court has told the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to step up and help families of Indians who died, went missing, or were hurt after being recruited into the Russian military during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The court wants a dedicated MEA officer to coordinate efforts, including DNA tests to identify remains.
To make things easier for families, all updates must be shared in local languages.
Families allege agents duped recruits
Many families say their loved ones were tricked by agents offering jobs but ended up in combat zones instead.
The court has been hearing these cases and issued specific directions to the MEA.
Legal aid will also help with bringing back remains and claiming compensation from the Russian embassy.