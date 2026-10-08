Supreme Court orders more policing and checks after Delhi-NCR rapes
After a series of rape incidents in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has told authorities to ramp up safety.
Expect more police near schools and colleges, plus tighter checks on Ola and Uber drivers.
The focus is on real-time monitoring to help prevent crimes before they happen.
Delhi officials' reports due November 6
The Delhi government chief secretary and the commissioner of police have to prove they are following these new rules by filing reports.
The court also wants better patrolling in risky areas, no sketchy vehicle subletting, and working tracking and SOS systems in public transportation.
Plus, there will be education for passengers on how SOS mechanisms work, what happens after an alert is activated, and how quickly assistance can be expected.
All updates are due by November 6, for a further hearing on November 16.