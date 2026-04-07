Supreme Court orders NIA probe into Malda hostage incident
Big move from the Supreme Court: after a mob in Malda, West Bengal took seven judicial officers hostage during protests over voter list changes, the court has called in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to dig into what happened.
The justices weren't happy with how state officials handled things, especially since the state chief secretary was hard to reach when things got tense.
NIA takes over Malda violence cases
The NIA will now take over all police cases linked to this violence, thanks to special powers used by the Supreme Court.
The court pointed out that this attack was motivated, pre-planned and deeply instigated, so it wants a deeper look at what really went down.
State officials admitted they dropped the ball and apologized; now, central forces are in place for extra security while everyone waits for an update at the next hearing on April 13.