Supreme Court orders NIA probe into Malda hostage incident

NIA takes over Malda violence cases

The NIA will now take over all police cases linked to this violence, thanks to special powers used by the Supreme Court.

The court pointed out that this attack was motivated, pre-planned and deeply instigated, so it wants a deeper look at what really went down.

State officials admitted they dropped the ball and apologized; now, central forces are in place for extra security while everyone waits for an update at the next hearing on April 13.