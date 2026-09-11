Supreme Court orders packaged food warnings timeline within 10 days
India
The Supreme Court just told the government it needs to set a timeline (within 10 days) for rolling out warning labels on packaged foods.
These labels are meant to help people spot high levels of added sugar, salt, or saturated fat in packaged products that exceed limits in at least two of three categories.
FSSAI proposes red hexagonal warning labels
India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) wants to introduce these warnings in two steps: first, red-coloured hexagonal warning labels on products that exceeded limits in at least two of three categories, added sugar, salt or saturated fat; later, even stricter rules.
The court is urging quick action but the food and drinks industry isn't thrilled.