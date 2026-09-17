640 deaths across Manipur relief camps: Supreme Court expresses 'shock' 

The court took cognizance of a report by a committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

The report mentioned 640 deaths in relief camps across eight districts, but post-mortem examinations were only conducted in 20 cases.

The bench demanded an explanation for this limited number of post-mortems and an explanation for the compensation of only ₹20,000-₹30,000 to families of those who suffered unnatural deaths, despite compensation of ₹5-₹10 lakh being contemplated for the families.