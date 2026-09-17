640 deaths across Manipur relief camps: Supreme Court expresses 'shock'
What's the story
The Supreme Court has expressed shock over the reports of unnatural deaths in relief camps in Manipur, including an alleged sexual assault case. The court has directed the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report on these incidents and steps taken to protect internally displaced persons. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing petitions related to sexual violence cases stemming from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur.
Death toll
Explanation sought for limited post-mortems
The court took cognizance of a report by a committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal.
The report mentioned 640 deaths in relief camps across eight districts, but post-mortem examinations were only conducted in 20 cases.
The bench demanded an explanation for this limited number of post-mortems and an explanation for the compensation of only ₹20,000-₹30,000 to families of those who suffered unnatural deaths, despite compensation of ₹5-₹10 lakh being contemplated for the families.
Legal action
Manipur Legal Services Authority tasked with ensuring FIRs are registered
The Manipur Legal Services Authority has been asked to ensure FIRs are registered for all unnatural deaths and that investigations are conducted swiftly.
It also directed that measures be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of victims.
It also questioned the Manipur Advocate General regarding information sought by the committee on July 4 concerning the 25 unnatural deaths.
"Tell your Chief Secretary not to invite orders. Tell us what measures you have taken," the Chief Justice remarked.
Ongoing investigations
Over 3,000 cases probed in ethnic violence
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed across eight districts to probe 3,020 cases related to the ethnic violence.
Charge sheets have been filed in 302 cases, while closure reports were submitted for 1,583 cases. Trials have commenced in 33 cases.
The court was also told that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing 31 cases with charge sheets filed for 28 of them.
Trials
Suggestion to have 2 courts for CBI cases
The court discussed expediting trials, especially since a Special Court in Gauhati is handling transferred cases.
Chief Justice Surya Kant stated that even if a case was heard twice a week, it would help assure a swift trial.
He suggested exploring the possibility of having two courts to handle the CBI cases.