Supreme Court orders probe into Pankaj Sharma assault in Delhi
India
The Supreme Court has ordered Delhi Police to investigate the recent assault and threats against lawyer Pankaj Sharma at his home.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made it clear that Sharma's safety is a priority, and a status report is expected soon.
The next court hearing is set for July 16, 2026.
Vikas Singh shares Sharma photos
Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh shared photos of Sharma's injuries (stitches and all) and pointed out that no arrests have been made yet.
He said, "if this could happen to a Supreme Court lawyer in Delhi, how safe is a common citizen in this country."
Attorney General R. Venkataramani said the incident raised serious concerns.