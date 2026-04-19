Supreme Court orders removal of roadside structures on national highways India Apr 19, 2026

The Supreme Court just ordered the removal of unauthorized structures within the right of way of national highways, including new dhabas, eateries and commercial structures and banned heavy and commercial vehicles from parking or stopping on highway carriageways or paved shoulders except at designated bays, lay-byes or wayside amenities, aiming to make travel safer and cut down on accidents.

This is part of a bigger push to fix road safety issues that have been ignored for too long.